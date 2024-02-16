How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Utah Utes women’s basketball

February 16, 2024

Who: #8 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #22 Utah Utes

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center — Salt Lake City, Utah

When: 6:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the 8th ranked Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the 22nd ranked Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.

The Buffs pulled away from the Utes when they last faced off in Boulder. Utah star Alissa Pili is a matchup nightmare and caused all sorts of problems for CU. JR Payne’s team won’t be able to stop Pili, but they can cause turnovers and turn defense into offense.

