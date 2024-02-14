Deion Sanders teases “Prime Weekend” for spring game

Topping Colorado’s 2023 spring game is going to be no easy feat. Over 47,000 fans packed Folsom Field to watch Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes debut and thousands watched on TV, as the game was nationally televised on ESPN. Coach Prime knows that he’s going have to go all out to one-up last year’s game, and it sounds like he’s doing just that.

Deion went on Lil Wayne’s “Young Money Radio” podcast on Monday and teased “Prime Weekend”; a full weekend of festivities surrounding the spring game.

Coach Prime is turning the Spring Game into a Prime Weekend with afterpartys, halftime performances and fashion shows. Boulder Colorado



Via YoungMoney Radio @AppleMusic pic.twitter.com/US7FruPmu7 — NoSkoZone (@noskozone) February 12, 2024

“So for our spring game, we’re doing a whole Prime Weekend,” said Deion on Monday. “We’re having a fashion show Thursday, something for the boosters on Friday, and the game on Saturday. We’re doing an afterparty with white, black and hispanic DJs. We’re gonna cover everybody.”

From the sounds of it, we’re in for an action-packed weekend in Boulder. Between the football game, afterparties and fashion shows, everyone should be able to find something that’s up their alley.

Deion wasn’t done teasing things to come for April 27, as he alluded a mysterious rooftop performance to cap the game off.

“Maybe at halftime of the game, or right at the end of the game on the rooftop, we’re gonna have somebody,” said Prime. “It’s going down.”

As of now, we don’t know who that somebody is. Hell, we don’t even know what rooftop Deion’s talking about. Are they gonna stick somebody on the roof of Dal Ward and tell them good luck? Your guess is as good as mine. My expert guess is that we get another Lil Wayne performance at Folsom during the spring game, but I’m probably wrong.

Jokes aside, Deion Sanders is once again using his influence and reach to reinvent a college football spring game, and it quite frankly sounds like a ton of fun. It looks like Colorado’s black vs gold scrimmage will once again become must-see TV, so keep your eye out for updates in the coming months.