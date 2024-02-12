Colorado Buffaloes drop to #8 in the AP Poll

After suffering a tough home loss to Oregon State on Sunday, the Buffs have dropped out of the AP Poll’s top five. Colorado, previously ranked #4, fell four spots to #8 after their 65-59 defeat at the hands of the Beavers.

The Buffs are no longer the highest ranked team in the Pac-12, as Stanford was slotted as the #3 team in this week’s poll. After Stanford, four Pac-12 teams occupy spots 8 through 11; those teams being Colorado, UCLA, USC and Oregon State in that order. Utah also found themselves ranked this week, albeit much further behind the others at #22. Half of the Pac-12 is ranked in this week’s edition of the poll, making the conference the far-and-away best in the nation.

The Buffs have three pivotal games coming up in the next two weeks, facing off against Utah, USC and UCLA all on the road. This will be the first time in program history that CU has played three consecutive ranked teams in a hostile environment, as they have to run a historically brutal gauntlet.

Truthfully, we’ve reached the point where rankings don’t matter all the much. Everything going forward is going to be about tournament seedings. If Colorado can go 3-0 during that brutal road stretch, they’ll nearly certainly be a one seed. Even if they go 2-1, they’ll likely have a two seed locked up. These road games are extremely pivotal for securing a favorable seed in the tournament next month, so the Buffs will need to make them count.