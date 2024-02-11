How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers women’s basketball

February 11, 2024

Who: #4 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #17 Oregon State Beavers

Where: CU Events Center — Boulder, Colorado

When: 12:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the 4th ranked Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the 17th ranked Oregon State Beavers.

The Beavs are rolling right now, as Raegan Beers led them to a home over CU a few weeks ago, just knocked off #20 Utah in SLC and sit third in the Pac-12 at 8-3 in conference play.

The Buffs, meanwhile, have won four straight since a cold shooting night doomed them in Corvallis. They’re currently first in the conference and are hoping to solidify their standing before they travel to Utah, USC and UCLA in the next two weeks.

