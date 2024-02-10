How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball

February 10, 2024

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. #8 Arizona Wildcats

Where: CU Events Center — Boulder, Colorado

When: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPN

Radio: AM 850 KOA

AD

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the 8th ranked Arizona Wildcats. The Buffs are looking for a home upset that would prop up their NCAA Tournament chances. Last time these teams faced, the ‘Cats won by 47 points. This time should be different, as the Buffs have a fully healthy team coming into this matchup.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on X and Facebook. Go Buffs!