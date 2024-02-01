Colorado Buffaloes announce date for 2024 spring game

Despite the Buffs football season ending only a few months ago, things are starting to ramp back up in preparation for the 2024 campaign. Colorado’s classic Black vs Gold Spring Game will take place on Saturday, April 27th, the school announced Thursday afternoon.

The Black & Gold Day Spring Game date has been set.



Tickets will go on sale soon!



While it’s not as big of a deal as last year’s, there’s still plenty to look forward to during this season’s spring game. We’ll finally get a chance to see how Jordan Seaton looks in action against college level talent, as well as get a glimpse of what Colorado’s receiving core might look like.

Transfer WRs Will Sheppard and LaJohntay Wester will make their Folsom Field debut on April 27th, which is certainly cause for excitement. Sheppard and Wester will get a chance to showcase their skills against the Buffs’ impressive secondary in front of 30,000+ spectators, making it a must watch for Colorado fans.

We’re only 30 weeks away from regular season football retuning to Folsom Field, but the spring game should act as a sufficient appetizer until then. 2024 is going to be an important year for Colorado football and we’ll finally get a chance to set some expectations in April.