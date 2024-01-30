Colorado Buffaloes’ 2024 football schedule announced

The first season of the Coach Prime era was a whirlwind, up-and-down ride in Boulder. A 3-0 start put CU football right back on the map, and a 1-8 finish wiped them right back off. But the Buffs are back in the Big-12 now, and on Tuesday morning, their week-by-week schedule was announced in full:

Aug. 31 vs. ND State

Sept. 7 at Nebraska

Sept. 14 at CSU

Sept. 21 vs. Baylor

Sept. 28 at UCF

Bye

Oct. 12 vs. K-State

Oct. 19 at Arizona

Oct. 26 vs. Cincy

Bye

Nov. 9 at Texas Tech

Nov. 16 vs. Utah

Nov. 23 at Kansas (at Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 29 vs. Okla St.

Even without some of the traditional and beloved Pac-12 road games on the schedule, there are more than a couple of intriguing matchups in 2024. The first month of their season is brutal: North Dakota State is an unusually tough a first-week matchup, followed by back-to-back road games against regional rivals looking to get revenge from last year’s losses.

Definitely some weird games on the schedule, too. Road matchups at UCF and Texas Tech will take some getting used to, though the Buffs’ road game against Kansas will get a bit of an upgrade: because of year-long renovations at KU’s home stadium, their game this year will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs’ home field.

The Buffs’ first game of the season is only 30 weeks away.