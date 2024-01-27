Colorado Buffaloes suffer third loss of the season at Oregon State

It was the trap game of all trap games for the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday night. After three Top-15 matchups in a week, the Buffs ran into one of the Pac-12’s hottest teams in #25 Oregon State, and lost their third game of the season, 68-62.

After staying even with Oregon State through the first five or six minutes, the Buffs kicked things into gear towards the end of the 1st quarter, ending on a 11-5 run. It started on the defensive end for the Buffs, ,who forced six turnovers – leading to six points – in the first quarter alone. Frida Formann was everywhere, drawing a charge to start the Buffs’ 9-0 run and hitting the three pointer a – off an offensive rebound from Tameiya Sadler – that forced OSU coach Scott Rueck to call a timeout to end it; and the Buffs ended the quarter up 20-16.

But the Buffs just didn’t have an answer for OSU’s Donovyn Hunter, who finished the game with a team- and career-high 16 points (7-14 FG). Oregon State was especially effective inside, with 24 of their 32 first half points coming in the paint. The Buffs’ shooting went cold in the 2nd (3-14) and a 10-0 OSU run gave the Beavers a two-point halftime lead.

The game really turned late in the 3rd quarter. Down three, the Buffs had the last possession of the quarter. OSU forced a turnover on Formann’s inbound pass to Vonleh, who was then called for an intentional foul (her fourth foul of the night) on Talia von Oelhoffen with .1 seconds left on the clock. von Oelhoffen hit all three free throws, and OSU went into the 4th up six points.

The Buffs, to their credit, didn’t let the game slip away, managing to keep OSU’s lead under 10 points for the entire 4th quarter. Jaylyn Sherrod had 11 of her team-high 19 points in the 4th, including six of the Buffs’ last eight. Late free throws iced the game for OSU, though, as the Beavers were 7-8 from the line in the final minute. Players and staff rushed the court as Kindyll Wetta’s last-second three didn’t fall, as OSU celebrated their first win over a Top-5 opponent since 2019.

With the loss – their second in three games – the Buffs head into the weekend at 16-3 (6-2). Their five-game road trip continues on Sunday, when they head to Eugene to play Oregon. Tip-off’s at 1PM local.