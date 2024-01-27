How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars basketball

January 27, 2024

Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars

Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum — Pullman, Washington

When: 3:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Washington State Cougars. The Buffs are looking for a Quad-1 win on the second leg of their road trip. It won’t be easy against a frisky Cougars team that gave the Buffs a scare in Boulder and then upset Arizona in the Palouse.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let's get this thing rolling.

