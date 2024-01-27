How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars basketball

January 27, 2024
Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Washington State Cougars
Where: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum — Pullman, Washington
When: 3:00 p.m. MT
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: AM 850 KOA
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Washington State Cougars. The Buffs are looking for a Quad-1 win on the second leg of their road trip. It won’t be easy against a frisky Cougars team that gave the Buffs a scare in Boulder and then upset Arizona in the Palouse.
No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.
