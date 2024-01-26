How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oregon State Beavers women’s basketball

January 26, 2024

Who: #3 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #25 Oregon State Beavers

Where: Gill Coliseum — Corvallis, Oregon

When: 8:00 p.m. MT

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: AM 850 KOA

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Oregon State Beavers in a ranked matchup. The #3 Buffs will be challenged in their pursuit of the Pac-12 title, as they’re traveling for the next four games. The first is the toughest matchup, as the #25 Beavs are led by Littleton’s own Raegan Beers, the reigning Freshman of the Year who is averaging more than 19 points and 12 rebounds per game.

No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.

Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.

Make sure to follow us on X and Facebook. Go Buffs!