Cody Williams named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Colorado forward Cody Williams has been named as this week’s Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Colorado’s five-star recruit out of Gilbert, Arizona shined in Boulder last weekend and was the Buffaloes’ most productive player during their recent home-stand. In the Buffs’ two games against the Ducks and Beavers last week, Williams led the team in scoring with a combined 39 points. Williams also put a man on a poster in each of those games, in what is seemingly becoming a once-per-game occurrence.

Williams shot 5-7 from three point range over the last two games too, just for good measure. Before his performance last week, Cody was already a near lock to be picked within the top five of the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, Williams is getting serious consideration to be picked first overall come June. Enjoy Cody while he’s still in Boulder, because he’ll almost certainly be headed to the league after the conclusion of the season.