Colorado stays perfect at home with 90-57 win over Oregon State

Even without J’Vonne Hadley, who sat out with a knee injury, all five Colorado starters scored in double figures on Saturday night, as the Buffs led wire-to-wire in a 90-57 blowout win over Oregon State. It was their 12th straight win at home, giving them the best home record in the Pac-12.
Tristan Da Silva had a team-high 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Eddie Lampkin had 17, while Cody Williams added 16 of his own. Assane Diop added a career-high 10 points off the bench, and as a whole, the Buffs shot over 50 percent from the field (52.5) while holding Oregon State to 3-17 from beyond the arc. Colorado shot 6-15 from three, but from five different players; Williams was the only player on the Buffs to hit more than one three-pointer.
The game was a blowout, more or less, from the opening tip. After Lampkin and Da Silva opened the game with back-to-back buckets, the Buffs ripped off a 14-0 run to race out to a 21-4 lead through the first 10 minutes of action. Da Silva led all scorers at half, and his coast-to-coast run with a little less than two minutes to go in the first half had the Events Center on its feet.
The Buffs led by 20 going into halftime, and an 11-3 run to open the second half all but sealed their fourth Pac-12 – and second straight – win. Williams continued to show everyone why he’s widely considered a top-5 draft pick, putting together more than a couple highlight-reel plays to follow up on his 23-point performance against Oregon from earlier in the week.
With the win, the Buffs improved to 14-5 on the season, and 5-3 in the Pac-12. After going 2-0 on this recent home stand, they’ll head back out on the road for three straight against Washington, Washington State, and Utah. That run kicks off Wednesday at 9PM in Seattle.
