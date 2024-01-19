How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins women’s basketball

January 19, 2024
Who: #3 Colorado Buffaloes vs. #5 UCLA Bruins
Where: CU Events Center — Boulder, Colorado
When: 6:00 p.m. MT
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: AM 850 KOA
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the UCLA Bruins in a top-5 matchup in women’s hoops.
No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.
Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.
Loading comments...