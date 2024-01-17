Shedeur and Shilo Sanders star in Louis Vuitton fashion show

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Weirdness levels surrounding Colorado Buffaloes football are reaching catastrophically high heights. Colorado’s star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders (who also happen to be children of NFL Legend and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders) spent their final days of winter break in Paris modeling in a Louis Vuitton fashion show.

Just to put into perspective how insane that is, just imagine Sefo Liufau modeling in any capacity. Colorado’s quarterback only three short years ago was a safety convert who had never played in any meaningful capacity before 2020. Now, the Buffs’ quarterback is an international superstar who’s one of the faces of Louis Vuitton.

I’m no fashion expert (I wear a rotation of three Colorado Buffaloes sweatshirts and khaki pants everyday), but I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that they sent Shedeur out in front of the media in a fishermen’s outfit. I feel bad for the dude honestly. If you gave this man a pole, a tackle box and sent him to the Boulder reservoir, he’d fit right in. Shilo’s outfit is relatively normal, so I have no high-level fashion commentary to provide on that one (sorry).

How could things get even weirder than this? That’s impossible, right? Wrong. After the fashion show, a video emerged of superstar rapper Quavo criticizing Shilo Sanders’ defensive skills. In the video, Quavo rips into a visibly annoyed Shilo Sanders for his defense’s inability to handle motion.

Quavo tells Sheduer and Shilo the buffs need to tighten up



(via @DeionSandersJr)



pic.twitter.com/k9ZdlnsPel — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) January 17, 2024

I’m officially throwing Quavo’s name into the defensive coordinator discussion. Not because he’d actually be a good pick, but it would just be really funny. That’s all that really matters at the end of the day, right? What a beautifully stupid era of Buffaloes football we live in.

If you told me in 2022 that I’d be writing an article about two Buffaloes players starring in a Louis Vuitton fashion show, I don’t even know what I’d say. But here we are. Let’s all enjoy the sheer insanity that is Colorado football under Coach Prime. Most blogs are talking about how their 5 transfers are going to affect their starting lineups, but not us. We get to talk about Quavo giving our starting safety a defensive crash course at a frickin’ Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. How cool is that?