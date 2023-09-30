Buffaloes in the NFL: Nate Landman to start for Atlanta Falcons after injuries

Forever Buff Nate Landman is getting the nod to start at inside linebacker this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Landman, who was undrafted and in his second year in the league, earned the starting role after incumbent starter Troy Andersen was put on injured reserve after having shoulder surgery.

The former undisputed leader of the Buffs’ defense now has a golden opportunity to show that he has what it takes to succeed in the NFL. Landman saw the field in the Falcon’s game against the Packers las tweek and finished the contest with three solo tackles and one assist.

“The Hammer” now figures to be the Falcons starter at inside linebacker for the next few weeks, if not the season, if he impresses the coaching staff.

Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said in a press conference that he has liked what he has seen out of Landman so far. Landman’s brand of intelligent, heads up football has clearly impressed some within the Falcons’ facility.

“[Landman’s] an instinctive football player. He’s smart,” said Smith. “[He’s got] all the things you look for.”

Landman had tremendous success on the field as a Buff. Nate recorded 409 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks in 48 games in Colorado. Landman was also the first ever Buffaloes player to win four all-conference honors.

Sunday will be Landman’s first extended opportunity to show what he is made of in the pros, and he has a tough task ahead of him. Jacksonville has a talented offense led by Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley and Travis Etienne. If Landman can hold his own against a Doug Pederson outfit that spreads the field and plays in space, the Forever Buff can raise his NFL stock.

Buffs fans can watch Landman play when the Falcons take on the Jags in London at 7:30 a.m. MT on ESPN+.