Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans - Game Post

September 30th, 2023
Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. USC Trojans
Where: Folsom Field - Boulder, Colorado
When: 10:00 a.m. MT
TV: Fox
Radio: AM 850 KOA
Weather: 64 Degrees, rain
USC Blog: SBN killed it
Line: Colorado +21
Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the USC Trojans at Folsom Field for the fifth game of the 2023 season.
No need to go anywhere else today, The Ralphie Report has everything you need and we welcome you to weigh in with your live game analysis, critiques, observations and predictions.
Check out the old game thread from the Hawaii game to see how it works. Throw all your comments about the game below and let’s get this thing rolling. If you don’t have an account, sign up here for free and enjoy all that our site has to offer.
Make sure to follow us on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook. Go Buffs!
Loading comments...