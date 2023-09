“Do you believe?”

Coach Prime and his Buffaloes certainly do. After the Buffaloes capped off a 45-42 upset of TCU Buffs fans every where are eagerly awaiting the rest of this dynamite 2023 schedule.

Now you can gear up with custom “Believe” shirts to rock where ever you support Colorado.

Grab you shirt or hoodie here: https://bit.ly/3Z0qwwq