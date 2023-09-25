TV time, channel announced for Colorado vs. Arizona State

Following the CU and USC game in Boulder this Saturday, the Buffs will travel to Tempe, Arizona to face the Arizona State Sun Devils. It was announced this morning that the kickoff time will be at 4:30 PM Mountain Time, 3:30 PM Local Time in Tempe.

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network. This is the first game to be televised on the Pac-12 Network in the Coach Prime era. All other games thus far have been televised on either ESPN, FOX Sports, or ABC.

The matchup follows a devastating blowout loss at Oregon and a highly anticipated game against USC at home. The Buffs will kickoff against the Trojans this Saturday at 10 AM Mountain Time.