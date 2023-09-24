Colorado drops from AP Top 25 after loss to Oregon

The Colorado Buffaloes fell out of the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll following their 42-6 loss to the Oregon Ducks on Saturday.

The Buffs were previously ranked #19, but they were never going to stay in the poll after such a poor performance. Everything went wrong in Eugene. The offensive line couldn’t protect Shedeur Sanders, the passing game was ineffective and the run game nonexistent. Oregon QB Bo Nix torched the secondary and a run game led by Bucky Irving had no trouble moving the ball against CU’s overmatched defense.

Maybe this loss lights a fire under the Buffs now that the hype has clearly dissipated. It’s unclear why some fans/viewers thought that Coach Prime could challenge for the National Championship when this team struggled to put away from decidedly mediocre opponents. Obviously a win over Oregon would have been incredible, but now that’s out of the possibility we can recalibrate expectations to be happy with a bowl game berth rather a Playoff appearance.

Next up for the Buffs is a home game against USC at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (FOX). The Trojans dropped three spots to #8 after struggling against a pitiful Arizona State. Lincoln Riley’s team is one of six Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. The Washington Huskies jumped to #7 with one first place vote, the Ducks rose one spot to #9 after their blowout win and Utah is now #10 after surviving another game without Cameron Rising. Washington State and Oregon State sit at #16 and #19, respectively, after the Cougs beat the Beavs in a thrilling 38-35 contest.

Colorado and UCLA dropped, the latter after a 14-7 road loss to the Utes. The Bruins couldn’t move the ball at all against a physical Utah defense, but they can jump back into the rankings this weekend when they host Wazzu. Colorado can also rebound if they beat USC, but the Buffs are 0-16 all-time in that matchup.