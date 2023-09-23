Colorado Buffaloes projected depth chart vs. Oregon Ducks

The Colorado Buffaloes will be down two starters against Oregon on Saturday: Travis Hunter the receiver and Travis Hunter the cornerback. The Heisman contender will be sorely missed as the Buffs attempt the road upset, but there are talented guys on the roster who can step up to fill the void. Here’s a look at what Colorado fans can expect in this Pac-12 class.

Offense

QB — Shedeur Sanders

RB — Alton McCaskill (Questionable), Dylan Edwards, Anthony Hankerson, Sy’vion Wilkerson

WR — Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn Jr., Tar’Varish Dawson, Javon Antonio (Q), Jaylen Ellis (Q)

TE — Michael Harrison

OT — Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Savion Washington

IOL — Van Wells (Q), Landon Bebee, Jack Bailey, Jack Wilty

Defense

DE — Taijh Alston, Shane Cokes, Derick McClendon, Sav’ell Smalls

DT — Leonard Payne Jr., Bishop Thomas, Amari McNeill

Edge — Jordan Domineck, Arden Walker, Taje McCoy

ILB — Juwann Mitchell, Marvin Ham II, LeVonta Bentley, Demouy Kennedy (Q)

Nickle — Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, Myles Slusher (Doubtful)

CB — Omarion Cooper, Travis Jay (D), Carter Stoutmire (Q), Kyndrich Breedlove, Cormani McClain (D), Jahquez Robinson (D)

S — Shilo Sanders, Trevor Woods

Special Teams

K — Jay Feeley, Alejandro Mata

P — Mark Vassett

KR — Edwards, Hankerson, Breedlove

PR — Horn Jr., Weaver