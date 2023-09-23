Colorado unveils uniforms for Pac-12 clash with Oregon Ducks

The Colorado Buffaloes will be looking fresh in their Saturday clash with the Oregon Ducks. That games kicks off at 1:30 pm (MT) on ABC and the Buffs will be wearing these new uniforms:

Uniforms today:



White helmets

White Jerseys

White helmets
White Jerseys
Gold Pants

That would be white helmets, white jerseys and gold pants. I’m not sure why they’re going with the white helmets instead of the gold. It breaks the rule of what a good Colorado football uniform should be: gold helmets unless they’re wearing all-white or all-black.

It would have also been fun to wear the all-whites again, even if we had them for TCU. That would have been an obvious call-back to Colorado’s 2016 upset in Eugene, the Buffs’ only win over the Ducks in the Pac-12 era.

These jerseys are still going to look clean, but that’s the beauty of this color scheme and uniform design. Even the uniforms we don’t like, such as the black on black on white seen in the Nebraska game, look sharp to the national television audiences.