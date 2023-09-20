Deion Sanders provides Travis Hunter injury update

Buffaloes star and two-way player Travis Hunter will miss three weeks after taking a brutal, and most definitely illegal, late hit in Saturday night’s overtime thriller against Colorado State. Hunter left the game after trying to continue playing following the hit from Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn in the first quarter.

He was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Hunter will likely miss upcoming games against Oregon, USC and Arizona State.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

In his press conference on Tuesday, Deion Sanders came out against the fans attacking Blackburn with threats.

“I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that are on the side of those threats. I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing (to) the best of his ability and he made a mistake,” Sanders said. “I forgive him. CU, our team forgives him. Travis has forgiven him. Let’s move on. But that kid does not deserve that.”

Sanders continued, “Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty. You could call it, he was just playing the game of football, but whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life. A guy that’s trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors or a degree, committed to excellence and go to the NFL.He does not deserve a death threat over a game. At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win, someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day.”

The Buffaloes will need multiple players to step up to try and replace Hunter for two of the biggest games of the season, starting this Saturday at Oregon.