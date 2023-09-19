Colorado - Colorado State sets viewership records

It’s no secret that Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are driving a big part of the college football conversation right now. But as numbers are coming in from Saturday night’s 2OT win over the CSU Rams, we’re beginning to understand how big of an impact he’s truly making.

The ESPN telecast, late night for most of the country, was one of the highest performing college football telecasts EVER.

@CUBuffsFootball's comeback thriller registers .



ESPN’s 5th most-watched CFB game on record

Shatters previous ESPN late prime window viewership high

@ESPNCFB's most-streamed regular season game of all time pic.twitter.com/his917lb0F — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 19, 2023

Not only were the ratings record breaking, but it was an engaged audience that stayed up into the wee hours of the night to see how the game would finish. For a Pac-12, Mountain West Conference matchup.

Want to hear an amazing Colorado-CSU TV stat?



At 2:15amET, the game still registered 8.230 million viewers - an audience that was more than 1 million viewers bigger than the peak audience of any other CFB game this week. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) September 19, 2023

Denver predictably led the top five markets consuming the game, but old reliable Birmingham was right there in second where they belong.

It was a diverse crowd, with viewers from all over the country tuning in.

Key numbers from Colorado State/Colorado game



25% of the audience was Black (19% for 2022 window avg.)



31% of the audience was female (29% for 2022 window avg.)



Only 14% of audience from Pacific Time Zone (24% for 2022 window avg.) — Flora ESPN Insights (@ESPNFlora) September 19, 2023

With games against Oregon and USC coming up, these records might continue to be broken. Especially now that options to see the games in person are getting more and more expensive.