Colorado vs. USC TV time, channel announced

For the fifth time in as many weeks, the Buffs will play on national TV. CU’s game against the fifth ranked USC Trojans will be broadcast on Fox’s Big Noon for their week five matchup. Fans can tune in to watch the two teams square off on Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. MT.

This will be the Buffs’ third game on Fox in only five weeks this season. At this point, the Fox set on Farrand Field should just be considered a permanent fixture. The network obviously has an affinity for Coach Prime and the Buffs, and it’s showing. Honestly, who can blame them? CU football is probably the biggest sports story in America right now, and Fox wants a piece of that pie.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Farrand Field again too. The show has gone live from Boulder every week so far since except for this one, as they are taking a detour Cinninati before coming right back. Last week, the consensus seemed to be that Fox’s show was more fun to attend than ESPN’s, so it’s safe to say that Farrand Field will be packed two weeks from now. Urban Meyer and his fellow castmates could be considered Boulder residents if Fox keeps picking up the Buffs.

The USC game is going to be a monumental game for the Buffs. They’re going to be facing one of the best teams in the country, the Pac-12 favorites, and the reigning Heisman winner. The Buffs’ will almost certainly be heavy underdogs in week five, especially after their showing last Saturday against CSU and without star Travis Hunter. If the Buffs can hold their own and come away with a win, expect CU’s stocks to soar to higher heights than thought imaginable.