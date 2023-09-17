Colorado Buffaloes ranked #19 in AP Top 25

The Colorado Buffaloes remain in the AP Top 25 as they come in at #19 in the latest rankings.

The Buffs were 24-point favorites over the Colorado State Rams, but needed two overtimes to beat them on Saturday night. It’s great that this team can rebound from a sloppy start, but did not good at all until the 4th quarter. It’s not a surprise that the media dropped them in the rankings, even only by one spot.

This might be the Buffs last time in the rankings, unless things go terribly right. Colorado will head to Eugene on Saturday to face the #10 Oregon Ducks, then come back to Boulder to host to the #5 USC Trojans the following week. If the Buffs win either of those games, the hype around the program would be unfathomable.

The Buffs are one of eight Pac-12 teams in the Top 25. USC, Oregon and #8 Washington are the top 10, while #11 Utah and #14 Oregon State are ahead of Colorado. #21 Washington State and #22 UCLA round out the Top 25. The Buffs will play all of them except the Huskies and you better believe they will be tense games with millions of viewers.