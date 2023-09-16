Buffaloes unveil uniforms before playing Colorado State on ESPN

The Colorado Buffaloes will wear a new uniform combination when they take on the Colorado State Rams on Saturday night (8:00 pm MT, ESPN).

That would be black helmets and black jerseys. It’s hard to tell if those are white or gold pants, just as it’s hard to tell if the logo on the helmet is white or gold. If they’re white, it’s the same uniforms they wore about Nebraska last week.

Either way, these uniforms are a miss for me. I don’t understand why the Buffs have favored the black helmet. Colorado should be wearing a gold helmet every game unless they’re going all-black or all-white. They should definitely wear a gold helmet with gold pants, if those are gold today.

