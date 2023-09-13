Podcast: The Buffs have been great, but they can be even better

The Colorado Buffaloes beat the absolute piss out of the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. The crazy thing is that they didn’t even play that well and still dominated on both sides of the ball.

On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer podcast, Jack and Sam discuss how Colorado can improve as the season goes on, what we learned from the Nebraska beat down, and just how badly the Buffs will beat the Colorado State Rams. The Buffs are still adding players to the roster, bringing guys back from the injured list, and finding minutes for talent underclassmen.

We also talk some about CU basketball recruiting. Tad Boyle brought a few top-100 recruits to Folsom Field where they got to hang out with Derrick White, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Roberson and bunch of other alumni. That resulted in a commitment from Doryan Onwuchekwu, a promising big man from Texas.

Listen, like and subscribe!