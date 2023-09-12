TV time, channel announced for Colorado vs. Oregon football

America loves the Buffs and can’t get enough of them. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes have pulled in an estimated seventeen million views in their first two games, which is something that would have seemed unfathomable just nine months ago. Those numbers are only going to go up too, as the big national television channels keep picking up the Buffs as one of their games for the week.

Colorado’s first two games were nationally televised on Fox, and this week’s upcoming game against Colorado State will be spotlit on ESPN’s College Gameday for the first time since 1996. Apparently three nationally televised games isn’t enough for the Buffs, as they’ve just banked a fourth game on national TV in as many weeks.

ABC has picked up Colorado’s week four matchup with the Oregon Ducks. As things stand right now, the eighteenth ranked Buffs will face off against the thirteenth ranked Ducks in Eugene to kick off this season’s Pac-12 play. Those rankings are sure to change when gametime comes around, but it doesn’t change the fact that this is going to be a faceoff between two really good football teams.

The Buffs have yet to have a game not on national television, which goes to show just how much attention this squad is getting across the country. Colorado fans can tune into Coach Prime and the Buffaloes’ Pac-12 debut against the Ducks at 1:30 MST on Sept. 23.