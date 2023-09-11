Buffaloes ranked No. 18 in AP Top 25

Within two weeks, the Colorado Buffaloes went from being unranked and underrated to one of the fastest rising teams in the country.

Last Saturday, Colorado snuck past the then-No. 17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs. Junior quarterback Shedeur Sanders dominated the passing game with 510 yards and four touchdowns. A few days later, the Buffaloes were ranked No. 22 in the nation.

The hype carried over to a matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they visited Boulder Saturday morning. Sanders threw for 393 yards and two touchdowns, while South Florida transfer Xavier Weaver logged 170 yards and a touchdown. By Sunday, they were ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press College Football Rankings.

Additionally, UCLA and Washington State entered the poll, giving the Pac-12 Conference a whopping eight Top 25 teams.

In just 14 days, Colorado has taken the college football world by storm. Head coach Deion Sanders emphasized that plenty of people didn’t believe in the Buffs and weren’t confident that he could deliver.

Now, they are the No. 18 ranked team in the country. While there is a lot of football to be played, the first two games were a promising beginning to what may be a fantastic season for Colorado.