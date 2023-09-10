Colorado to host ESPN College GameDay for Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Colorado Buffaloes will be the center of the college football world on Saturday when they host the Colorado State Rams (8:00 p.m. MT).

ESPN and FOX announced on Saturday that both of their prime time shows will be there for Prime Time. ESPN’s College GameDay has not made the trip to Boulder since 1996, when the Buffs hosted Michigan.

FOX’s Big Noon Saturday was in Boulder for the Nebraska game and in Fort Worth for the TCU game. It’s notable that the Big Noon crew will be on location where FOX doesn’t have rights to the game. Deion’s Buffs are just that big of a story.

This is just the beginning of the Prime Effect. After taking on the Rams, the Buffs will travel to Oregon in what should be a ranked matchup. Then it’s the game of the season for CU, as they host the USC Trojans and the reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams. I wouldn’t bet on the Buffs to win either of those games but millions of fans will tune in to watch.