Colorado to take on Richmond in 2023 Sunshine Slam

The Tournament in Daytona Beach will kickoff on November 20th.

By Jon Woods
Football is right around the corner which means men’s and women’s basketball isn’t far behind.

The Colorado Buffaloes men will participate in the 2023 Sunshine Slam, Nov. 20-21, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. The Buffs will take on the Richmond Spiders on Monday, Nov. 20, in a semifinal at 6 p.m. MT. Florida State and UNLV hit the hardwood in the early game at 3:30 p.m. MT. Both games on the twentieth will air on CBS Sports Network.

The Beach Bracket championship game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Prior to the Richmond contest, the Buffaloes will welcome Milwaukee to the CU Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, in a home game portion of the tournament. Time and television for the CU-Milwaukee game will be announced at a later date.

Milwaukee will join Stetson, Siena and Central Michigan in Daytona Beach in the Ocean Bracket.

It’s shaping up to be a fun season for Boyle’s Buffaloes.

