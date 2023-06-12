Speed Demon from Florida joins 2024 class

We know Deion Sanders has juice nationwide, but I certainly underestimated the pull he has in his home state of Florida. The Colorado Buffaloes, for good reason, have never really had a foothold in the Sunshine State. That changed very fast. The Buffs have damn near 20 Floridians on the roster right now, and just added another one for the 2024 class in Zycarl Lewis.

Lewis hails from Carrollwood Day High School in Tampa, Florida. He stars at wide receiver and also runs track right now, which absolutely shows on the field. Zycarl Lewis has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and almost any program in the region worth anything.

Zycarl Lewis is “only” 5’10 and 160 lbs, but hoo boy he can burn. His tape shows both short and long speed, and he is incredibly shifty. Lewis will look to factor in right away at slot receiver and he is a mega-plus athlete on the edge. Putting him in a high-octane offense like Sean Lewis’ will be a match made in football heaven.

Welcome, Zycarl!