Former Missouri defensive lineman Arden Walker transfers to Colorado

Who says lightning can’t strike in the same spot twice?

Former Missouri Tigers defensive lineman and CU legacy recruit Arden Walker is coming home to join Coach Prime. The in-state prospect who passed up his father’s alma mater to play in the SEC will now roll back to Boulder after two years in Columbia.

Art Walker played at Colorado in the late 80’s and was huge factor to his son’s development as an unofficial part of Dave Logan’s staff at Cherry Creek. Arden’s jump to the Buffs roster is only fitting considering his history. “I have always lived in Colorado and I been going to CU games since I was four or five years old,” Walker told BuffStampede writer Adam Munsterteiger in 2019.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Denver native will be looking for more snaps than he was offered at Mizzou. However, he turned in eight tackles (1.5 for loss) and a fumble recovery in 16 games for the Tigers.

Walker won back-to-back Class 5A State Championships under Logan at Cherry Creek including a 21-0 shutout of Valor Christian in 2020. He was named first-team All-Centennial League as a senior with 31 tackles (10 for loss) and 6.0 sacks.

It’s going to be a joy to watch Walker’s natural personality under the lights of Well Off Media’s coverage in the lead up to the season. He comes to CU with three years of eligibility remaining.

"Especially being from Colorado and also being a legacy buff, I've seen the ups and downs of the program. I believe this is a shift."

Welcome, Arden!