Former FSU DL Bishop Thomas transfers to Colorado

Colorado is a premier destination, especially for former Florida State Seminoles. Coach Prime reeled in another defensive force from his home state when lineman Bishop Thomas announced he would be Boulder bound on Sunday.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder was a top 50 prospect out of the Sunshine State in 2022. Thomas appeared in two games for the Noles last season with a tackle before redshirting. He was a natural two-way player at tight end and receiver in HS before bulking up to his current weight. Part of the reason he is transferring is because Florida State wanted him to try defensive end this season, which is not his natural position.

Thomas is surprisingly quick for a 300 pounder who loves to fight in open space with great footwork. Thomas was a star for Bishop Moore HS who reached the regional semifinal round of FHSAA 5A state playoffs in 2020. He registered 37 tackles (7 for loss) during that year.

Thomas along with defensive back Omarion Cooper, edge rusher Derrick McLendon and linebacker Brendan Gant are the four new CU transfers from FSU. Deion Sanders went there, sure, but Charles Kelly also worked there for years and knows Florida well, and David Kelly on staff served as Willie Taggart’s director of player personnel at Florida State.

He brings CU’s total number of new transfers to thirteen over the past three weeks.

Five of which who originated at SEC schools. A list that includes former Southern Utah safety Rodrick Ward; former Washington edge Sav’ell Smalls; former Alabama defensive back Jahquez Robinson; former Tennessee defensive lineman Amari McNeill; and former Old Dominion defensive lineman Chazz Wallace; former Baylor receiver Jaylen Ellis; former Marshall receiver EJ Horton; former Florida offensive lineman David Conner; and former Auburn receiver Tar’varish Dawson.

Thomas will have four years with the Buffs.