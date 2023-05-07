Former Baylor WR Jaylen Ellis flips from West Virginia to Colorado

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are making sure of one thing - CU will be fast.

Days after Marshall’s EJ Horton decided to join Coach Prime in Boulder, Baylor’s Jaylen Ellis followed in his footsteps. The one-time WV commit scaled back from the Mountaineers and made it official on Saturday night. He’s the latest offensive weapon to join the Buffaloes from Texas.

Ellis was an original four-star recruit to Baylor out of Cedar Ridge HS, and committed to the Bears as a top 40 prospect. He spent some of his time fighting injuries while in Waco, but also managed three catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in 2022. At 6’3 and 190 pounds, Ellis isn’t the biggest receiver on the field in most situations. However, his game has progressed and he has the ability to be a major target for Sheduer Sanders. The shortest catch he had last year was 47 yards, so it’s safe to see he only hits homers when he’s at the plate.

Eliis is yet another piece to the Buffs restructured offense which is growing stronger by the day. CU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is putting together a receiver room from scratch with guys like Jimmy Horn Jr. and Travis Hunter, who’ll likely be used at both cornerback too.

Ellis heads to Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining.