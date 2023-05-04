Five-star Washington EDGE rusher transfers to Colorado

Coach Prime is no stranger to getting top-tier recruits and he got himself another one to join the fight at Colorado this week.

Former Washington defensive end Sav’ell Smalls decided to stay in the Pac-12 and join the Buffs on Tuesday. One of the nation’s top recruits from the 2020 class had 14 tackles (one for loss) in his limited time with the Huskies. He comes to Boulder as a five-star recruit with a 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame and a lot of upside.

Smalls, a Burien, Washington native, fielded over 30 offers out of high school and has can make an impact in a hybrid role as a bookend rusher or at outside linebacker. He’ll fit in nicely and should be a contributor for Charles Kelly’s defense scheme because of his athleticism and Kelly’s propensity for pressure. Like many of Prime’s recruits, Smalls is a natural athlete with two-way ability at tight end.

He’ll join Colorado with two years of eligibility remaining.