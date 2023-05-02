Former Auburn WR Tar’varish Dawson transfers to Colorado

Just days after committing to Cincinnati, Tar’varish Dawson announced he had a change of heart and will join Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver was in the fold at Auburn last year as a freshman. Dawson originally committed to the SEC school as a four-star recruit from Lehigh Senior HS in Fort Myers, FL., and became the latest transfer player to head to Colorado with ties to the Sunshine State.

Dawson comes to Colorado with two-way experience. He’s a bit undersized but will flat out burn opponents with world-class speed. He’s a pure athlete who can swing his hips in either direction and is also a great pass catcher. He’s a next-level type guy that will could develop into a NFL talent.

It’s an instant upgrade at a position of need for the Buffs offense after losing Montana Lemonious-Craig and Jordyn Tyson. Dawson comes with three years of eligibility remaining.