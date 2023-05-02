Former Alabama CB Jahquez Robinson transfers to Colorado

Alabama transfer Jahquez Robinson will be part of a new group of Buffaloes being ushered into Boulder.

The redshirt junior from Jacksonville, Fla., did not play much during his tenure in Tuscaloosa, and will join Coach Prime at CU. Robinson, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back, committed to the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2020 class. He’s an athletic speedy cover corner with a 4.45-second time in the 40-yard dash, along with a 33.8 inch vertical. He’s reunited with CU defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who transitioned from Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Colorado is making up ground from a mass exodus of players following the Buffs spring game. With Robinson, the Buffs have welcomed six new players since losing more than 50 in a matter of weeks.

Robinson is another Florida prospect to call Colorado his temporary home over the next couple of years. He’s also going to be in the DB room with Cormani McClain and Travis Hunter, who have already turned out to be two of the highest rated recruits in CU history. And in case anyone forgot, they’ll be coached by one of the best defensive backs in football history.

Robinson comes to Boulder with at least two years of eligibility.