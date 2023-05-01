Former Florida OT David Connor transfers to Colorado

Former Florida Gators offensive tackle David Connor is coming to Colorado.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound three-star freshman decided on UF as an in-state prospect. He lasted a year before calling it quits in Gainesville and is now packing up to play for Prime at CU. Connor saw no action last season after needing surgery for a thumb injury.

The Atlanta, GA native played a majority of his HS ball at Martin Luther King before moving to Florida and attending Deerfield Beach High prior to his senior season. Connor’s recruitment picked up steadily after jumping across the state line. He also got invited to more central Florida camps and eventually noticed by the Gators’ coaches.

A stalky talent with quick hands and outstanding footwork. Connor carries an explosive punch and will develop into the rotation quickly in Sean Lewis’ offensive scheme. He comes along with a handful of other recruits in Prime’s “Florida pipeline” that is expected to heat up in the coming days.

He is from Deerfield Beach, FL. #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/hTQRqBMC6M — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 30, 2023



He is from Deerfield Beach, FL. #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/hTQRqBMC6M — Jake Schwanitz (@JakeDNVR) April 30, 2023

Connor comes to Colorado with four years of eligibility remaining.