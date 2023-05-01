Former FSU defensive back Omarion “Duke” Cooper transfers to Colorado

The University of Florida State Western... or at least it feels that way this week.

A third Seminoles player is Boulder bound after announcing he would be transferring to join Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes. After Derrick McClendon started a trend and was followed by Brendan Gant, defensive back Omarion “Duke” Cooper decided to make the jump from Tallahassee too.

The 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback contributed to the Noles defense in 20 games over the past two years. He had 30 tackles, four PDU’s, three interceptions, and a forced fumble. Cooper was also an ESPN 300 prospect to FSU from Lehigh Senior HS and competed on Deion Sanders’ Prime Truth 7v7 squad. His high school coach, John Chaney, is also currently on staff for the Buffs. It truly is a comfortable situation for Cooper to move to.

Ironically, he was offered by Prime at Jackson State in 2020, but ultimately decided to head stay near home and compete in the ACC. Now, he’s reunited with friends and teammates, including Travis Hunter.

Cooper becomes a Buff with two years of eligibility remaining after playing as a true freshman and as a sophomore.

Welcome, Omarion!