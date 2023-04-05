 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: Tad Boyle gets big in the portal and Buffaloes spring football updates

2023 is going to be the Year of the Buffs.

By Jon Woods
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Christian Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado lands 6’11, 265-lbs. center Eddie Lampkin, plus some Way Too Early love for the Buffs and a preview of the upcoming Spring Game.

