Quay Miller to return to Buffaloes for final season

Senior Quay Miller announced Friday night that she will be returning as a Buff for her final collegiate season. The 6-foot-3 center transferred to Colorado from Washington after her sophomore season and has contributed to helping the Buffs to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 20 years.

Miller decided to take advantage of the extra year that was offered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She averaged just over 13 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the field.

She has proven to be a reliable starter for head coach JR Payne, as she started all 34 games this season while earning All-Pac-12 honors in Colorado’s route to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual finalist Iowa.

Miller took to Instagram to announce her return.

“First I would like to give a huge thank you to Buff Nation for the unconditional love and support you have all shown during my time at Colorado. It has been one of the greatest experiences in my life and I’m not ready to let that go yet! Plus, we have some unfinished business to take care of! Let’s run it back! Skooo Buffs!”

Colorado will look to match one of it’s best finishes next season and Miller will be a key piece in doing so. Fellow senior Jaylyn Sherrod may also return for next season, although she has not announced anything as of now.