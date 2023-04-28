Former Tennessee DL Amari McNeill transfers to Colorado

Former Tennessee defensive tackle Amari McNeill wants part of the stampede in Boulder, announcing he would be transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday.

McNeil is a physical lineman who didn’t quite fit into the Vols rotation, according to SEC Insider Trey Wallace. McNeill, a 6-foot-4, 285-pounder from Suwanne, GA, was a three-star recruit coming out of Peachtree Ridge HS in 2021. He recorded three tackles and a pass deflection in four games while at Knoxville. His big frame will allow him to play inside and outside, though he is expected to feature on the interior of the defensive line for CU.

Per 247 Sports, McNeill was the No. 69 player at his position and No. 72 prospect from Georgia’s 2021 class. He also played as a two-way lineman and understands boths sides of the ball.

McNeill arrives in Boulder from Tennessee, who turned in an 11-win season for the first time since 2001 to Colorado which struggled with an inverse record of 1-11. McNeil started to play more and more as the season went on for Tennessee, culminating in a decent amount of snaps against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. He comes with three years of eligibility remaining on the books.