Former ODU defensive tackle Chazz Wallace transfers to Colorado

Another one in the door in a huge area of need for Coach Prime.

Former Old Dominion defensive tackle Chazz Wallace made it official right after FSU’s Derrick McClendon said he would also be joining the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday afternoon.

Wallace played in ten games last season with 20 tackles (two for loss) and half a sack. He’s a 6-foot-2, 300-pound original recruit for the Owls out of Washington DC who played for the US National Under-19 team in the International Bowl.

Colorado hosted Wallace this past weekend for the spring game. He was one of the many on hand to have an official visit in front of the record crowd.

Wallace was also targeted by Arizona State, Louisville, and Maryland after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. He has two years of eligibility left.