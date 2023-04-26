Former FSU defensive lineman Derrick McLendon transfers to Colorado

After a mass exodus over the last few days at Colorado, Coach Prime has added a potential starter that could make a big impact.

Former Florida State defensive lineman Derrick McLendon made it official and announced he’s heading to Colorado. The redshirt junior tested out the transfer portal with stops at Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina; but ultimately decided to head west.

McLendon was a pivotal part of the Seminoles defensive front with 37 total tackles (five for loss) and 3.5 sacks in 2022. He was an original three-star recruit in FSU’s 2019 class. At 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, McLendon has a lot of upside with NFL potential. He’ll add tremendous amounts of experience to a Buffs defense that desperately needs it.

CU currently has fewer than 19 scholarship players on its roster, according to 247 Sports. He has two years of eligibility remaining.