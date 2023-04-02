Transfer big commits to Colorado basketball

Tad Boyle knew that he had a center-sized hole to fill in the starting lineup for the Colorado Buffaloes. Lawson Lovering, a man that Boyle defended and praised all year long, took his talents 8 hours West to Salt Lake City and the Utah Utes. Lovering’s length and size made things difficult all year for opposing teams, and Tad knew he had to try to replicate that for next year. Moreover, if the opportunity presented itself, a more forceful offensive presence would absolutely help maximize next year’s team, which is already full of potential.

Enter Eddie Lampkin. The former starting center for TCU has size to spare and plenty of experience. He started off and on for the last two years before a messy breakup ended his time with TCU. This past year, he averaged 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds a game on 21 minutes a game, pretty similar to his averages from the year prior. That belies his impact though, as he EATS UP SPACE on the inside. Take a look at these highlights to see for yourself:

Lampkin is active and aggressive at 6’11 and 300 pounds, which is a hard combination for opposing teams to deal with. He had plenty of suitors in the transfer portal, including Georgetown and Michigan State. CU will happily take him in Boulder.

Next Stop ➡️ Boulder pic.twitter.com/Vc8xcyfNIv — Eddie Lampkin (@EddieLampkin25) April 2, 2023

Welcome, Eddie!