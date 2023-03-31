Colorado Buffaloes Spring Game officially a sellout at Folsom Field

Coach Prime’s first “game” in Boulder will be a packed house.

Colorado’s annual Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 22 will be sold out for the first time in program history, according to an announcement on Thursday.

A record of “just over 45,000” is expected in three weeks. It’s also the first time CU’s exhibition will be broadcast to a national audience. ESPN’s Chris Fowler will call the game with Robert Griffin III as a color commentator and Quint Kessenich doing sideline duties down on the field.

Many are making the trip to see Deion Sanders’ debut as CU’s head coach. The Hall of Famer has been begging for a sellout since January, and he finally got his wish. The $10 general admission tickets went on sale over two months ago with a lot of interest picking up steadily over the last two weeks.

However, the stadium won’t be completely full as some premium suites will be closed off for the event. It’s a huge improvement for the Buffs football program after 1,950 people attended last year. In fact, this crowd will be larger than combined crowds of the nine previous spring games.

Parking passes for the game will be $10 each and are now available for purchase through CUBuffs.com