Podcast: Buffaloes Basketball Post-Mortem

On the latest episode of the At the Buzzer podcast — a part of the Total Ralphie Radio (TRR) feed now on Fans First Sports Network (FFSN) instead of SB Nation — Jack and Sam break down the 2022-23 Colorado Buffaloes season. We go over the highs and lows of the season, the players who surprised this year, and what we expect moving into next year, especially with the transfer portal. (Please note that the Lawson Lovering transfer portal dropped right as we wrapping up and we didn’t want to do over the episode. We will talk about that next pod.)

After that, we talk about the CU women’s team reaching their first Sweet Sixteen in 20 years. This team is so much fun and they have a real shot at beating 2nd-seeded Iowa on Saturday if they can continue playing their grit-n-grind style. Finally, Jack mentions some CU spring football stuff that I can’t summarize because I wasn’t paying attention but he seems excited so it’s probably fun stuff.

