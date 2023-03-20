Who: Colorado Buffaloes vs. Duke Blue Devils

Where: Durham, North Carolina

When: 7:00 p.m. MT

TV: ESPNU

Online: ESPN app

Radio: 850 AM KOA

Duke Blog: Shoulder Shrug

Line: Colorado +7

Welcome to the Ralphie Report as the Colorado Buffaloes get ready to take on the Duke Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament in Durham, North Carolina. After an easy victory over Middle Tennessee State the Buffaloes now look to knock off the Blue Devils to move on to the Sweet 16. Go Buffs!

