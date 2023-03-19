Buffaloes steamroll Middle Tennessee, advance to Round of 32

The Colorado Buffaloes have won their first NCAA Tournament game in 20 years, beating Middle Tennessee 82-60. They will meet Duke, who rolled passed Iona, on Monday.

Frida Formann led the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3. Colorado finished the night with 13 3-pointers and added 13 points from Jaylyn Sherrod and 11 from Aaronette Vonleh.

Middle Tennessee had won 10 games in a row before having their season ended by the Buffs. They were led by Anastasia Boldyreva’s 16 points and 15 from Savannah Wheeler.

The game was as close as five points when it was 33-28 with less than two minutes to go in the first half but the Buffaloes fired off a 9-0 run and Colorado never looked back.